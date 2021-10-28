J&J Unit Escapes Antitrust Suit Over Prostate Cancer Drug

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 28, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed an antitrust complaint accusing a Johnson & Johnson unit of launching sham patent litigation in order to delay generic competition from its blockbuster prostate cancer drug Zytiga, reasoning that the patent lawsuit at issue had merit. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Wednesday handed a defeat to a proposed class of indirect purchasers who claim they overpaid for Zytiga during the period when Janssen Biotech Inc. was suing would-be generic competitors. Noting that he'd presided over the allegedly sham litigation, the jurist recalled his impression that it was "not objectively baseless," even though he...

