Chancery Cuts Direct Class Claims From Musk Stock Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (October 28, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Delaware's Chancery Court has cut direct stockholder damage claims from a suit challenging a 10-year stock incentive plan worth tens of billions of dollars to Tesla Motors Inc. founder and CEO Elon Musk, and dismissed Musk's brother and another Tesla director from counts that remain. The ruling late Wednesday by Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III left the door open for continued litigation on behalf of the company, with the outcome to be determined in a Jan. 6 argument over a stockholder motion to file an amended, derivative-only complaint that still focuses on the same allegedly massive potential corporate damage claim....

