5th Circ. Won't Let Homeowners Correct Drywall Class Deal

By Jack Karp (October 28, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit closed the door on an appeal from homeowners who claim they lost out on their share of a $248 million settlement over allegedly toxic Chinese-manufactured drywall because they were placed in the wrong part of the settlement class. The three Alabama homeowners cannot ask the appeals court to remedy that misclassification because by opting into the settlement agreement, they waived their right to appeal the district court's call on how much they were owed, according to the published decision released Wednesday. "The waiver states that any 'decision of the [district court] with respect to appeals from allocation amount...

