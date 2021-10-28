Attys Want $68M For Work In Broiler Chicken Price-Fix Suit

By Lauraann Wood (October 28, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who've inked $181 million in settlements to resolve consumer price-fixing claims against broiler-chicken producers including Tyson Foods urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to award them $68 million in fees and expenses, their first payment after working the case for several years. Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP and Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC argued the court should let them collect $59.73 million in fees and $8.75 million in out-of-pocket expenses from the deals they've reached so far in the massive consolidated action because they've been pursuing consumers' antitrust claims for five years "without any compensation to date," and there's...

