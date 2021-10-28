Atari's IP Chief Rips Redbubble's 'Out Of Control' Infringement

By Dorothy Atkins (October 28, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Atari's licensing director testified in a copyright and trademark infringement jury trial in California federal court Thursday that Redbubble has sold hundreds of unlicensed products through its online marketplace that rip off the game maker's intellectual property rights, calling the infringement "out of control." Atari licensing director Casandra Brown took the stand on the second day of a trial before a nine-member jury in Oakland, California, over Atari Interactive Inc.'s claims that print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble Inc. sold merchandise with images stolen from Atari's signature video games such as Pong, Asteroids, Centipede and Breakout. During Brown's direct-examination, Atari's counsel showed screenshots with...

