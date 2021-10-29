Atty Says Sanctions In WWE Suit Violated Due Process

By Jack Rodgers (October 29, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge abused her authority by sanctioning an attorney representing former World Wrestling Entertainment employees who claimed, allegedly without specific evidence, that the company hid the long-term danger of head injuries, the attorney said in a motion filed this week. Konstantine Kyros said in Thursday's motion that U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant had not abided by specific rules of procedure when deciding the Massachusetts-based attorney had to pay legal fees associated with WWE's litigation of the sanctions, which were handed down against Kyros in 2018. In September, the jurist now overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker...

