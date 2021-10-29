Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Says Sanctions In WWE Suit Violated Due Process

By Jack Rodgers (October 29, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge abused her authority by sanctioning an attorney representing former World Wrestling Entertainment employees who claimed, allegedly without specific evidence, that the company hid the long-term danger of head injuries, the attorney said in a motion filed this week.

Konstantine Kyros said in Thursday's motion that U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant had not abided by specific rules of procedure when deciding the Massachusetts-based attorney had to pay legal fees associated with WWE's litigation of the sanctions, which were handed down against Kyros in 2018.

In September, the jurist now overseeing the case, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!