Activision Ends Required Arbitration Amid Harassment Issues

By Lauren Berg (October 28, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- In an apologetic letter Thursday, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick told employees the company is launching a new zero-tolerance harassment policy, and will waive required arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims amid investigations of the company's alleged toxic, "frat boy" work environment. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the gaming giant will implement several new policy changes, including waiving mandatory arbitration of sexual harassment and discrimination claims. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Kotick's letter comes after the gaming giant behind Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush recently announced that it reached an agreement with the U.S....

