DC Circ. Mulls Fate Of $10B Oregon Pipeline Project

By Khorri Atkinson (October 28, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared divided Thursday over a request by landowners and others to overturn the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's authorization of the $10 billion Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal and pipeline in Oregon, with one judge suggesting that the agency has not sufficiently explained the project's benefits. During more than three hours of oral arguments in the case, U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson endorsed key arguments asserted by landowners: That FERC has not identified any domestic benefits of the proposed 229-mile pipeline, which will transport natural gas produced in Canada, and failed to adequately address whether...

