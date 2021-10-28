Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ. Mulls Fate Of $10B Oregon Pipeline Project

By Khorri Atkinson (October 28, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel appeared divided Thursday over a request by landowners and others to overturn the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's authorization of the $10 billion Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal and pipeline in Oregon, with one judge suggesting that the agency has not sufficiently explained the project's benefits.

During more than three hours of oral arguments in the case, U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson endorsed key arguments asserted by landowners: That FERC has not identified any domestic benefits of the proposed 229-mile pipeline, which will transport natural gas produced in Canada, and failed to adequately address whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!