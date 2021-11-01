Florida Real Estate Roundup: CocoWalk, B Ocean, Reed Smith

By Nathan Hale (November 1, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The iconic CocoWalk complex in Miami's Coconut Grove reached a notable milestone, announcing its retail and office spaces are fully leased less than a year after reopening following an extensive remodeling. The mixed-use property, which is owned by a joint venture of Federal Realty Investment Trust, The Comras Company and Grass River Property, now features 150,000 square feet of prime retail space and 85,745 square feet of office space. Recent additions include the Azamara cruise line; ghost kitchen venture Creating Culinary Communities, or C3, led by sbe Entertainment Group founder Sam Nazarian; and The Jordan Company, a private equity firm with...

