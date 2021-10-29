Goldman Unit Can't Dodge Investor's Ruby Tuesday Suit

By Joyce Hanson (October 29, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- A real estate developer's $54 million suit in Tennessee federal court against a Goldman Sachs unit over a deal the developer made with Ruby Tuesday Inc. has come back to life, after a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled that the unit can't use the restaurant chain's Chapter 11 confirmation to shield it from the suit. Nashville-based real estate development company BNA Associates LLC's suit against Goldman Sachs Specialty Lending Group LP — stemming from the parties' fight over a Ruby Tuesday lease deal related to a historic lodge on the Maryville College campus — can move forward following the ruling, the parties...

