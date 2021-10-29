Chamber Warns High Court Of 'Tidal Wave' Of ERISA Suits

By Rachel Stone (October 29, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged the nation's highest court not to revive a lawsuit from Northwestern University workers who said the school mismanaged their retirement savings, arguing that voiding the school's win would add to a recent deluge of federal benefits suits. In Thursday's amicus brief, the Chamber of Commerce — along with six other trade associations and business lobbying groups — said Employee Retirement Income Security Act class actions such as the one Northwestern workers want to pursue shouldn't be allowed to move ahead to the discovery phase unless they lodge plausible allegations. According to the business groups, ERISA...

