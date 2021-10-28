Amazon Discriminates Against Straight White Men, Seller Says

By Hailey Konnath (October 28, 2021, 11:24 PM EDT) -- An Amazon seller on Thursday hit the online retailer with a proposed class action accusing the e-commerce giant of discriminating against straight, white male sellers by highlighting products sold by "everyone except" those men. Jonathan Correll, a San Diego, California, businessman, pointed specifically to Amazon's search function, which he said allows users to "check a few boxes" so their search results highlight products from sellers who aren't heterosexual white men. Correll said that if a seller is "lucky enough" to possess any of Amazon's "preferred personal characteristics," they qualify for exclusive benefits that aren't available to straight white men. Specifically, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS