UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (October 29, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen a U.S. hedge fund enter the Mozambique bribery fight, Jaguar Land Rover facing an intellectual property claim and sausage roll specialist Greggs sue its insurer. Here, Law360 look at these and other news cases in the U.K. Financial Services British Overseas Bank Nominees Ltd. and another v. Galliford Try Construction Ltd. British Overseas Bank Nominees Ltd. and WGTC Nominees Ltd. filed a part 7 claim on Oct. 28 against construction group Galliford Try Construction Ltd. The bank nominees and WGTC Nominees Ltd. are represented by Gowling WLG (UK) LLP. The defendants are represented by CMS Cameron. The case is British Overseas...

