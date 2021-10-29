Oil Magnate Drops Bid To Seize Property In $506M Award Fight

By Victoria McKenzie (October 29, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Moldovan gas and oil magnate has withdrawn his bid to seize a D.C. property in pursuit of his $506 million arbitral award against the government of Kazakhstan, in a seemingly endless post-judgment proceeding that has drawn the fury of a district court judge. In a motion filed Thursday in D.C. federal court, Anatolie Stati said the property was not immune from seizure because it was being "used for a commercial activity in the United States," contending that public business databases showed a language school and a remodeling general contractor maintained offices there. However, Stati said discovery materials he's received over...

