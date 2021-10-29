Orangetheory Branch Hit With Suit Alleging Spam Texts

By Brett Barrouquere (October 29, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A Virginia woman has filed a proposed class action against a Georgia-based Orangetheory Fitness franchisee seeking more than $5 million in damages for what she called unwanted and unsolicited text messages from the company. Sarah Mack said in a suit filed Thursday in the Northern District of Georgia that Atlanta-based Confluence Group II, which does business as Orangetheory Fitness Cumberland, violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by repeatedly texting ads and solicitations, even though she messaged the company that she wanted the texts to stop. Mack is seeking $1,500 in damages per proposed class member — an amount she said could exceed $5 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS