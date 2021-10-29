Cushman & Wakefield Invests $150M In WeWork

By Andrew McIntyre (October 29, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Cushman & Wakefield has dropped $150 million into WeWork less than a month after the co-working company went public, as the two firms seek to capitalize on a growing demand for flexible office space, they announced Friday. The companies said the investment will result in a synergy between WeWork's tech and hospitality offerings and Cushman's leasing and management expertise. As part of the deal, Nathaniel Robinson, Cushman & Wakefield's chief investment officer and executive vice president of strategic planning, will sit on WeWork's board of directors. "WeWork is recognized as an innovator in our industry because they have demonstrated their ability to build a...

