Juniper Urges Fed. Circ. To Scrap Gilstrap's Transfer Denial

By Andrew Karpan (October 29, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Juniper Networks has asked the Federal Circuit to overturn U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's decision to keep a patent-holding company's infringement lawsuit against it in Texas, arguing that the judge is making the same mistakes as Judge Alan Albright in refusing to transfer litigation out of the Lone Star State. The Sunnyvale, California-based Juniper Networks made its pitch to the Federal Circuit on Tuesday and, two days later, asked the court to turn down efforts from Longhorn HD LLC to score a two-week delay in briefing deadlines. Getting Longhorn's patent suit out of Texas federal court is urgent business, Juniper says....

