Arnold & Porter Names New Int'l Arbitration Co-Chair

By Caroline Simson (November 9, 2021, 10:19 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter recently promoted Maria Chedid to the first-ever co-chair of her firm's international arbitration practice, but her career path wasn't always a smooth one, she recently told Law360. In fact, recounting her experience over nearly three decades trying to develop an international disputes practice in California — a region that was not considered in the 1990s and 2000s as a traditional center for international disputes — Chedid said that the doubters often told her in those early days that she could not sustain an international arbitration practice in the Golden State. Turns out, the doubters were wrong — and...

