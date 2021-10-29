Carnival Wins Florida Trial Over Passenger's Brain Injury

By Y. Peter Kang (October 29, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Florida has cleared Carnival Corp. of liability in a suit seeking to hold the cruise ship company liable for a traumatic brain injury suffered by a passenger after a fold-out bunk bed suddenly deployed and hit him on the head. Following a nine-day trial, the Southern District of Florida jury found Thursday that Carnival and cabin steward Rudolf Williams were not negligent in a suit alleging they were to blame for injuries suffered by passenger Eric Ewing, a Pennsylvania resident. The suit claims that while Ewing was in his cabin aboard the Carnival Ecstasy in January 2018...

