A-Rod Avoids Trial On Ex-Brother-In-Law's Real Estate Suit

By Nathan Hale (November 15, 2021, 11:23 AM EST) -- Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and his ex-brother-in-law settled a dispute over a real estate partnership that went sour on the eve of a jury trial that was set to commence Monday in state court in Miami. The parties reached a deal Sunday evening, according to a court spokeswoman. Rodriguez and plaintiff Constantine Scurtis, who alleged the retired slugger cut him out of their burgeoning real estate empire without making him whole, were both expected to testify during the trial, which was estimated to last about four weeks. Rodriguez's ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis was also listed as a possible witness....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS