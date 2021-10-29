MLB Rips 'Confusing' Survey Behind Minor League Wage Suit

By Max Jaeger (October 29, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A group of minor leaguers suing MLB for alleged starvation wages shouldn't be allowed to use a "confusing" and allegedly biased survey of their work hours to calculate damages, the league said in a pair of California federal court filings on Friday. While researcher Dr. J. Michael Dennis's 2016 survey of players' hours worked was enough to support class certification in the case, it is too narrow and riddled with errors to support damages calculations by Dr. Brian Kriegler, MLB said in motions to exclude their expert testimony. "It ignored multiple foundational principles of survey design and administration," the league contended....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS