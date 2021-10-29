Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MLB Rips 'Confusing' Survey Behind Minor League Wage Suit

By Max Jaeger (October 29, 2021, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A group of minor leaguers suing MLB for alleged starvation wages shouldn't be allowed to use a "confusing" and allegedly biased survey of their work hours to calculate damages, the league said in a pair of California federal court filings on Friday.

While researcher Dr. J. Michael Dennis's 2016 survey of players' hours worked was enough to support class certification in the case, it is too narrow and riddled with errors to support damages calculations by Dr. Brian Kriegler, MLB said in motions to exclude their expert testimony.

"It ignored multiple foundational principles of survey design and administration," the league contended....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!