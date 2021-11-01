Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Doubts Texas City's Defaulted $15M Loan Is A Taking

By Katie Buehler (November 1, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday questioned a Dallas finance company's claim that its lawsuit, accusing an Austin, Texas, suburb of misleading it into providing $15 million to revive a failing real estate project, constituted a wrongful takings claim that was erroneously dismissed by a Texas federal court.

Preston Hollow Capital LLC urged the three-judge panel during oral arguments to reverse U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel's March judgment adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation to dismiss the company's lawsuit against the city of Hutto, Texas, and city development entity Cottonwood Development Corp. The finance company alleges that the city is attempting to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!