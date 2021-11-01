5th Circ. Doubts Texas City's Defaulted $15M Loan Is A Taking

By Katie Buehler (November 1, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel on Monday questioned a Dallas finance company's claim that its lawsuit, accusing an Austin, Texas, suburb of misleading it into providing $15 million to revive a failing real estate project, constituted a wrongful takings claim that was erroneously dismissed by a Texas federal court. Preston Hollow Capital LLC urged the three-judge panel during oral arguments to reverse U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel's March judgment adopting a magistrate judge's recommendation to dismiss the company's lawsuit against the city of Hutto, Texas, and city development entity Cottonwood Development Corp. The finance company alleges that the city is attempting to...

