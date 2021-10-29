Ex-Rockwell Execs Charged With Running Kickback Scheme

By Dorothy Atkins (October 29, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have hit former Rockwell Automation executives with criminal charges alleging the pair ran an illegal kickback scheme in which they helped secure a purported $30 million software contract, but then diverted millions of dollars into their own personal accounts. Kevin Chao, 62, of Mountain View, California, and Richard Sze, 54, of Saratoga, were arrested Thursday and charged in separate Oct. 27 criminal complaints with multiple counts of conspiracy and money laundering. Chao was additionally charged with wire fraud counts, according to the complaint. The government accuses the pair of orchestrating a scheme starting roughly around 2016 when Chao served...

