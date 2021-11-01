Apple's Bid To Wipe $300M 4G Patent Verdict Draws Fire

By Andrew Karpan (November 1, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Optis Wireless wants a Texas federal court to reject Apple's request for a new trial after being hit with a $300 million verdict for infringing the company's standard-essential 4G wireless patents, arguing Apple's claims that the parties' licensing negotiation talks shouldn't have been presented to the jury ignore that Apple pushed for jurors to initially hear this evidence. In a pair of filings dropped in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's court on Friday, Optis Wireless Technology LLC shot back at Apple's efforts to score yet another new trial in the patent saga between the companies, which dates back to...

