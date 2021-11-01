Justices' Review Of Power Regs Comes Amid Climate Crunch

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 1, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- By agreeing to review a D.C. Circuit opinion that gave the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gases from power plants, the U.S. Supreme Court will finally have a chance to lend its voice to the long-running debate and alter the EPA's legal landscape at a crucial moment. The four petitions for review that were granted on Friday by the high court raise questions about whether the Clean Air Act authorizes the EPA to impose regulations that could force states to shift electricity generation from sources like coal to cleaner ones like gas, solar or wind. While the...

