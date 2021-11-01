BitMEX Bosses Can Wait To Reveal AML Trial Strategy

By Max Jaeger (November 1, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- The BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange founders accused of evading U.S. anti-money laundering rules can have more time to decide whether to mount an advice-of-counsel defense at trial next year, a New York federal judge said as he denied prosecutors' bid to accelerate the disclosure. BitMEX executives Arthur Hayes, Ben Delo and Samuel Reed have until Dec. 3 to reveal whether they'll employ the strategy, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said in an order Friday that was made public Monday. The government sought disclosure Nov. 5 and related discovery by Nov. 12, which the defendants called an "unprecedented and unwarranted" rush given...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS