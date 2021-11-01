NY, Chicago Tower Owner Hits Ch. 11 In Del. With $2.2B Debt

By Jeff Montgomery (November 1, 2021, 10:30 AM EDT) -- Investor owners of office towers in New York and Chicago have sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware, aiming to restructure a nearly $2.2 billion debt and jettison a "conflicted" New York property manager accused of moving too slowly on Major League Baseball's exit as a tenant. The cases filed late Sunday by lead debtor and ultimate equity owner PWM Property Management LLC and eight affiliates revolve around 44-floor 245 Park Avenue in New York and 50-floor 181 Madison Street in Chicago. A declaration filed by chief restructuring officer Moshin Y. Meghji, a managing partner at proposed restructuring adviser M3 Advisory Partners...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS