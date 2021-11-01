Justices Undo Horse-Doping Conviction For Pa. Trainer

By Matthew Santoni (November 1, 2021, 11:36 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court threw out the conviction of a Pennsylvania horse trainer Monday in connection with a doping scandal, recognizing that federal prosecutors recently admitted that her conviction on charges of conspiracy and misbranding couldn't stand if she'd "administered" drugs instead of "dispensing" them. In its brief to the court in September, the government said the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act only criminalized the "dispensing" of misbranded drugs, so trainer Murray Rojas had not violated the act when she allegedly worked with veterinarians to inject horses with drugs that were prohibited on race days. With this change of heart in...

