High Court Turns Down 3rd Patent Eligibility Case In A Month

By Andrew Karpan (November 1, 2021, 1:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday cleared out another low-profile appeal over patent eligibility standards, rejecting a bid for review by a Michigan television equipment company that saw its patent on generating automated text captions wiped out as too abstract. Less than a month after circulating the petition among the justices, the high court rejected ENCO Systems Inc.'s efforts to revive its patent case against a rival equipment company, DaVincia LLC, which does business as Link Electronics. As is custom, the court didn't comment on its reasoning. ENCO appealed the ruling from a three-judge panel at the Federal Circuit, which agreed...

