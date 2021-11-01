Saks, Lord & Taylor Shoppers Want $2M Hacking Deal OK'd

By Sarah Jarvis (November 1, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- A class of Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor customers has urged a New York federal court to approve a settlement of up to $2 million with the stores and their parent company in a consolidated suit stemming from a data breach in 2017 and 2018. The customers said in a memorandum filed Friday that the proposed settlement with Hudson's Bay Co. ULC, Saks Inc., Saks Fifth Avenue LLC, Saks & Co. LLC and Lord & Taylor LLC provides "significant economic relief" for the expenses incurred and the time and money spent after the breach. HBC has also agreed to...

