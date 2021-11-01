Redbubble's In-House Atty Defends IP Practices In Atari Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (November 1, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Redbubble's in-house counsel defended the online marketplace's IP practices in a California federal jury trial Monday, testifying that Redbubble has multiple automated and manual tools to catch copyright and trademark infringement but that Atari never indicated it "needed or wanted proactive policing" until it sued. Redbubble Inc.'s deputy general counsel James Toy took the stand during the second week of a jury trial in Oakland over Atari Interactive Inc.'s claims that print-on-demand marketplace Redbubble sold merchandise with images stolen from Atari's signature video games such as Pong, Asteroids, Centipede and Breakout. During his direct examination, Toy testified that he is responsible for...

