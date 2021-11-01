Juul Says Schools Should Be 1st MDL Bellwether Trials

By Cara Salvatore (November 1, 2021, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Juul Labs Inc. urged a federal judge on Friday to select cases by school districts in Arizona and Kansas as the first two bellwether trials in mass litigation over allegations it misrepresented the safety of e-cigarettes. The company is battling claims it misleadingly told the public that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes, allegedly fanning the flames of a youth vaping epidemic. Government entity cases will be the first group of bellwether trials, and of those government entities, almost 94% are school districts, defense counsel wrote Friday to U.S. District Judge William Orrick. "Regardless of any other factors, cases brought by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS