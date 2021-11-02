Libya To Appeal $96M Award Enforcement To DC Circ.

By Jennifer Doherty (November 2, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Libya will appeal a Washington, D.C., federal judge's order directing the country to pay an €83 million ($96 million) arbitration award to an Austrian construction company after its infrastructure projects ended amid uprisings at the start of the Libyan Revolution. The North African country announced its plan to escalate its case to the D.C. Circuit in a notice Friday. The filing came less than a month after U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich declined Libya's call to modify or vacate the award to Strabag SE. "Such an outcome is wholly improper and fundamentally unfair," Libya told the district court in its...

