Illumina Says Convicted Insider Trader Broke Investors' Trust

By Ivan Moreno (November 2, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Illumina Inc. told a New York federal judge Monday that a San Diego man convicted of insider trading on the company's stock damaged investors' trust in the biotech firm, saying all its shareholders expect fairness in the market. "Donald Blakstad breached that trust," according to a victim impact statement from Illumina's general counsel, Charles Dadswell, to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, who is scheduled to sentence Blakstad, 62, Wednesday. Blakstad was convicted in June on five insider-trading charges relating to Illumina. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence on claims he received confidential, not-yet-public information about Illumina's finances on several occasions...

