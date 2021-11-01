SBA Tells 7th Circ. Strip Clubs Can't Get PPP Loan Relief

By Lauraann Wood (November 1, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration urged the Seventh Circuit during oral arguments Monday to reverse an order allowing 49 strip clubs to participate in the agency's second round of Paycheck Protection Program loan distribution, arguing their ineligibility is constitutional. A Wisconsin district court was wrong when it found that the clubs' ineligibility for additional PPP funding violated the First Amendment's free speech clause, the SBA told a three-judge panel. Just as the appellate court recognized when it paused the lower court's preliminary injunction, Congress hasn't restricted or regulated the clubs' speech but "merely decided not to subsidize it out of taxpayer...

