How To Minimize FCA Cyber Fraud Enforcement Risk

By Brenna Jenny and Sujit Raman (November 3, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Earlier this month, Deputy U.S. Attorney General Lisa Monaco announced the launch of the Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative, to use the False Claims Act to pursue cybersecurity-related fraud.[1] The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division's acting assistant attorney general, Brian Boynton, promptly followed with a speech describing the initiative and encouraging relators to use the FCA's qui tam provision in reporting cyberfraud.[2] Shortly thereafter, Monaco again spoke about the initiative, underscoring its importance to the DOJ's broader cybersecurity and anti-fraud efforts.[3] Although the initiative focuses generally on government contractors and grant recipients — and does not, by its terms, impose any new...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS