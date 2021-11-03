Bank Scheme Ruling Spotlights Clash Over Limits Of Fraud

By Eddie Jauregui, Dan Small and Gary Klubok (November 3, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- Last month, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit published its decision in U.S. v. Yates, an unusual bank fraud case with broad implications.[1] The crux of Yates was that neither depriving a bank of accurate information, nor deceiving a bank to draw an existing salary from the bank, can support convictions for bank fraud. The Ninth Circuit held that these two things are not cognizable property interests under the bank fraud statute, and vacated all convictions. The government's theories in Yates and the reasons why the Ninth Circuit rejected them are instructive for future cases, as they help...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS