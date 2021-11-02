Town, Verizon, AT&T Escape Suit Over Cell Tower Deal

By Nadia Dreid (November 2, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- AT&T and Verizon have escaped a suit challenging a settlement they reached with a small New York town in order to build a cell tower that is unpopular with some of the town's residents after a federal judge found the claims lacking. U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti dismissed the residents' suit on Monday, saying that their request to set aside a court-approved consent order between the telecommunications companies and the village of Nelsonville, New York, "amounts to an impermissible attack on a final judgment and must be rejected." "Plaintiffs do not state any recognized ground, such as fraud, accident, or...

