NY Judge Says Time's Up For Venezuela Over $40M Bond

By Victoria McKenzie (November 2, 2021, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Venezuelan opposition government that's aiming to oust President Nicolás Maduro will not get another chance to argue that U.S. sanctions make it impossible to repay $40 million owed to a Portuguese pipeline company over defaulted private notes. In an order filed Monday in New York federal court, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels said he would not prolong the case just so the Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA can "continue to search in vain for a defense." Judge Daniels granted summary judgment against PDVSA in March, ordering President Juan Guaidó's ad-hoc board of exiled directors to repay the Portuguese company Cimontubo-Tubagens...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS