Netflix Says Free Speech Bars 'Queen's Gambit' Slander Suit

By Rachel Scharf (November 2, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Netflix said Monday that 80-year-old Georgian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili is attempting to chill free speech by suing the streaming giant for defamation over her portrayal in "The Queen's Gambit." Gaprindashvili's Sept. 16 complaint focuses on a scene in the finale of the hit 2020 Netflix series, in which an announcer at a fictional 1968 Moscow chess tournament says that Gaprindashvili had "never faced men." The complaint points out that by the time that scene took place, Gaprindashvili had competed against many of the world's best male chess players. She went on to become the first woman to achieve the status of international...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS