Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Netflix Says Free Speech Bars 'Queen's Gambit' Slander Suit

By Rachel Scharf (November 2, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Netflix said Monday that 80-year-old Georgian chess champion Nona Gaprindashvili is attempting to chill free speech by suing the streaming giant for defamation over her portrayal in "The Queen's Gambit."

Gaprindashvili's Sept. 16 complaint focuses on a scene in the finale of the hit 2020 Netflix series, in which an announcer at a fictional 1968 Moscow chess tournament says that Gaprindashvili had "never faced men." The complaint points out that by the time that scene took place, Gaprindashvili had competed against many of the world's best male chess players. She went on to become the first woman to achieve the status of international...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!