McDonald's Must Split Defense Of Drive-Thru Privacy Suit

By Lauraann Wood (November 3, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has granted a McDonald's customer's request to send half of her biometric privacy lawsuit over allegedly unlawful voiceprint collections back to state court, saying her public disclosure and unlawful profiting claims lack standing. U.S. District Judge Charles Norgle said Monday that customer Sharon Carpenter's claim that McDonald's failed to disclose its voiceprint data retention policy must be remanded because the allegation invokes only part of a Biometric Information Privacy Act provision that gives companies a duty to publicly disclose and follow their biometric retention policies. Carpenter's claim that McDonald's unlawfully profited from customers' order voiceprints must also...

