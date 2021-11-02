MLB Departure Sets Up NYC Office Tower Ch. 11 Fight

By Vince Sullivan (November 2, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owner of a pair of urban office towers said the manager of its midtown Manhattan building has dropped the ball in filling the gap to be made by the departure of tenant Major League Baseball, previewing a battle between the parties during the first-day hearing of PWM Property Management LLC on Tuesday in Delaware court. Debtor attorney Thomas E. Lauria of White & Case LLP said property manager S.L. Green Management Corp. has failed to find a tenant to lease the space being vacated by Major League Baseball's headquarters at 245 Park Avenue in New York City, noting that...

