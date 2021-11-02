Chicago Transit Authority Says Atty Lied In Ex-Worker's Suit

By Lauraann Wood (November 2, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Transit Authority urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to sanction counsel pursuing retaliatory conduct claims for a former employee, asserting he lied about producing complete cellphone evidence and withheld emails detailing the true scope of the imaging process on the employee's phone. The CTA argued that U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo should step in to resolve its discovery dispute with former employee Christopher Pable's attorney, Tom Duffy, because the lawyer lied about producing a "complete" forensic image of Pable's personal cell phone last year and falsely asserted the phone image contained limited data because the agency remotely wiped Pable's...

