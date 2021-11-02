Insurer Underpays For Totaled Cars, Georgia Customer Says

By Charlie Innis (November 2, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of auto policyholders with Mid-Century Insurance Co. says the insurer failed to pay the full amount of a tax on replacement cars it is supposed to cover, alleging a breach of contract in Georgia federal court. Jamie-Denise Tyler, the plaintiff, claims Mid-Century paid her below what her policy required, saying she was "harmed in the amount of $52.78 plus interest" because of the underpayment. She aims to represent anyone who was insured under Mid-Century's passenger auto insurance policy who submitted a loss claim for a totaled car and was not paid the full Title Ad Valorem Tax, or TAVT,...

