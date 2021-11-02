NJ Firms Blast Fraud Claims Tied To $125M Verizon Deal Suit

By Bill Wichert (November 2, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Kirsch Gelband & Stone PA and its counsel at Nagel Rice LLP have called on a New Jersey state court to toss claims from Mazie Slater Katz & Freeman LLC that the two firms launched purportedly false allegations over how Mazie Slater stepped into a personal injury case that led to a $125 million settlement. Kirsch Gelband and Nagel Rice on Friday urged the court to toss a counterclaim and third-party complaint brought by Mazie Slater and firm partner David A. Mazie in response to a lawsuit against them by Kirsch Gelband. Kirsch Gelband has alleged that Mazie Slater improperly "induced"...

