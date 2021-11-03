Senate Confirms Biden's Pick For EPA's Top Lawyer

By Morgan Conley (November 3, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Jeffrey Prieto, President Joe Biden's choice to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's legal division. Prieto, who currently serves as the top lawyer for the Los Angeles Community College District, was confirmed by a vote of 54-44 on Wednesday evening, after being approved by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee in a 12-8 vote on Sept. 22. EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who was confirmed by the Senate in March, congratulated Prieto in a tweet Wednesday night, saying "Jeffrey's skill and legal expertise will help EPA advance our mission to protect human health and the...

