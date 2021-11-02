Wind Farm Developers Slam U.S. Sanctions Claims Over Docs

By Clark Mindock (November 2, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A group of developers has urged a federal court to reject a bid by the U.S. government to sanction them for allegedly destroying records related to the construction of a wind farm in Oklahoma, arguing that the records at issue never existed in the first place. Osage Wind LLC and others told the Oklahoma federal court Monday that the sanctions motion must fail because it is targeting records that don't exist regarding the volume of minerals extracted during the construction of a wind project. The companies said the court has already heard from its general contractor, IEA Renewable Energy Inc., that...

