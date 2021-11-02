Verizon Asks NY Court To Weigh In On $93M Costa Rican Fight

By Caroline Simson (November 2, 2021, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Verizon appeared poised on Monday to fight the enforcement of a more than $93 million judgment issued by a Costa Rican court to a century-old, family-run printing business that was forced to shutter after a deal between the companies to print phone books went south. Verizon removed litigation filed by the printing business, Trejos Hermanos Sucesores SA, to New York federal court, after losing arguments in Costa Rica that the dispute should have been resolved in arbitration rather than by a domestic administrative court. Trejos Hermanos filed the litigation last month, asking the New York Supreme Court to enforce the judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS