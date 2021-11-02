Airline Group Asks Justices To Bar Wash.'s Sick Leave Law

By Linda Chiem (November 2, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- U.S. airlines' lead lobbying group has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the Ninth Circuit's rogue interpretation of a federal preemption standard improperly cleared the way for Washington state to enforce its paid sick leave law against airlines, upending flight crew staffing and overall operations. Airlines for America said in a petition for certioriari made public Monday that the Ninth Circuit muddied the waters for determining when the Airline Deregulation Act preempts state law "related to a price, route or service of an air carrier." The justices must step in to clarify an issue of "exceptional public importance" because forcing airlines...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS