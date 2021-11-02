Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WGA Says 'Key & Peele' Writer Filed Royalties Suit Too Late

By Beverly Banks (November 2, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Writers Guild of America West urged a California federal court to deny a former "Key & Peele" showrunner's bid for class certification in a suit alleging the union and Viacom subsidiaries did not pay writers the royalties for shows on streaming platforms, saying the complaint was filed eight months too late.

WGAW argued in response to the suit on Monday that the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California should deny class certification because writer Jay Martel filed his suit after the six-month statute of limitations set by the National Labor Relations Act. The union also argued that Martel's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!