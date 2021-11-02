WGA Says 'Key & Peele' Writer Filed Royalties Suit Too Late

By Beverly Banks (November 2, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Writers Guild of America West urged a California federal court to deny a former "Key & Peele" showrunner's bid for class certification in a suit alleging the union and Viacom subsidiaries did not pay writers the royalties for shows on streaming platforms, saying the complaint was filed eight months too late. WGAW argued in response to the suit on Monday that the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California should deny class certification because writer Jay Martel filed his suit after the six-month statute of limitations set by the National Labor Relations Act. The union also argued that Martel's...

